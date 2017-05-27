'Counter-Strike: Global Offensive' Operation Hydra News: New Game Modes Added

The developers of "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" have added new games modes in Operation Hydra, along with other enhanced features to keep "CS" gamers occupied until September.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive official websiteNew game modes and maps have been added to "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive"

Hidden Path Entertainment and Valve Corporation, the developers of "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive," have added new game modes and other enhanced elements in Operation Hydra.

Operation Hydra and its new features will be playable to all "Counter-Strike" gamers until September, the game's official website states.

The three new modes added into the game are Wingman, Weapons Expert, and War Games.

Wingman mode involves a tag-team of two versus another two-player team on a best-of-16 match. This mode is set in single-bombsite maps in "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive."

The Weapons Expert mode involves teams of five versus another five-player team in a best-of-30 match. What makes this mode difficult is that players cannot buy a specific weapon twice all throughout the match.

War Games is actually comprised of six different mini-game modes, namely Heavy Assault Suit, Headshots Only, Hunter-Gatherers, Stab Stab Zap, The Flying Scoutsman, and Trigger Discipline.

Aside from these new game modes, Operation Hydra also offers four new maps and three returning ones which were created by the community of players. These maps can be explored in Hydra Events or in other playing modes such as bomb defusing modes and hostage rescue.

One of the maps that were brought back is Insertion, where a rescue mission takes place in the Swedish countryside. The terrorists have a choice of using four spawn points, which makes it harder to stay alive.

There is another campaign in Operation Hydra called The Guardian Campaign. This allows players to earn Guardian XP, which can be used in acquiring Operation Stars and Operation Weapon Drops.

"Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" is available on the Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Mac OS, and Linux.