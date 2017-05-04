'Counting On' Duggar Family News: Anna Duggar Wants a Life Away From the Limelight?

The Duggar Family's life has been widely chronicled on TV through the now defunct reality series "19 Kids and Counting." But one of its members may finally be done with fame.

Facebook/countingontlcPromotional banner for TLC's reality television series "Counting On."

Recent reports are indicating that Anna Duggar may be leaving their family show's newest incarnation, "Counting On." Major events in her life have been filmed since she married into the family and was featured extensively in "19 Kids and Counting" with her husband, Josh Duggar.

But since Josh's sexual molestation scandal, add to this his reported infidelity, Anna's husband has been banned from appearing in the show. He has been spending time at a Christian rehabilitation center, but now that he's been back home for almost a year, the television network TLC may be focusing on Anna's home life a little less. A source told Radar Online that any plotline that the network hopes to touch with Anna will inevitably have to include Josh, which may, in turn, not sit well with the show's audience.

The show's production team reportedly takes the ban that network executives have placed on Josh very seriously, which was made evident when they previously used a fake sun glare to cover up Josh's face during Jinger Duggar's wedding special.

Anna has reportedly not protested the network's decision to let her go owing to her husband's behavior. A family insider has even reportedly claimed that Anna believes her husband's television fame may be to blame for his misfortunes and eventual downfall.

The insider went on to say that it was Anna's own decision to leave the show so that she could instead focus on taking care of her family.

The couple is reportedly awaiting the birth of their fifth child. Josh has also been receiving counseling from a family pastor to get his life back in order.

The latest episode of "Counting On" aired on Feb. 27. There has been no news yet on when the show will return on air.