'Counting On' News: Is It a Boy or a Girl for Jill and Derick's Second Baby?

After featuring the birth of Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald's new baby Henry Wilberforce, the Duggars will finally find out the gender of Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard's second child on the next episode of "Counting On" season 3.

Facebook/countingontlc"Counting On" stars the Duggar sisters.

As previously reported on the family's official blog, the Dillards opted to have their family members join a scavenger hunt to announce whether their new child will be a girl or a boy. The baby will be the eighth grandchild of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, known for raising 19 children in their former hit reality show "19 Kids and Counting."

The synopsis of the upcoming episode also reveals that the Seewalds will have to learn how to raise two kids, since they are used to having the one-year and seven-month-old Spurgeon Elliot as their only child. Their other sister Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo will also have another adventure in their married life, as they try to exercise their Spanish knowledge when ordering from a local restaurant in Texas.

On the other hand, another Duggar sister, Joy-Anna, will also be seen in the episode while having dinner with the family of her then-fiancé Austin Forsyth. The couple were married in May.

The fifth episode of "Counting On" season 3 is scheduled to air on TLC on Monday, July 3.

Meanwhile, other reports claim that the plan to feature the birth of Josh and Anna Duggar's fifth child in the current season of "Counting On" was canceled by the network to avoid the possible negative backlash from viewers.

The eldest Duggar child was involved in numerous controversies in the past years, including the child molestation case where he allegedly took advantage of several young girls — even his sisters — as well as the cheating scandal that happened while his wife was pregnant with their fourth child.

These controversies reportedly caused the cancellation of "19 Kids and Counting" on the network.