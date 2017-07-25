'Counting On' News: Jana Duggar Accidentally Confirms Jinger Vuolo's Pregnancy?

Jana Duggar may have accidentally confirmed the rumors that her younger sister, Jinger, is expecting a baby. Meanwhile, many fans feel bad for Jana for being always in charge of taking care of her younger siblings.

Facebook/CountingOn A promotional image for TLC's "Counting On."

Rumors of Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo expecting have been going around. The couple got married in November last year and since then, fans of the Duggar family have been waiting for the two to announce their first baby.

But despite the couple being rumored to already be pregnant, Jeremy and Jinger remain quiet about the topic of having kids. Fans even went as far as saying Jinger has been hiding a baby bump in some of her photos on social media.

However, Jana may have confirmed the pregnancy rumors to be true.

In an interview with Daphne Oz, Jana talked about the new home that Jinger and Jeremy acquired in Laredo, Texas, The Hollywood Gossip confirmed.

Given that it is a four-bedroom house, many of the Vuolos' followers have been wondering why they decided to move into a big house if they aren't expecting to have kids yet. But Jana shared what each room is for.

"One [room] is, of course, the master bedroom, then we have Jeremy's study. One's a guest bedroom and another one is full of boxes and old furniture we need to get rid of. But it can be moved out. We'll come back next time. We're going to help them set up a nursery," the Duggar sibling revealed.

This statement might have meant that the Vuolos are constructing a nursery for their soon-to-be-born child. However, the couple has yet to confirm to the public if they are indeed expecting a child.

Meanwhile, fans are feeling bad for Jana for being the one responsible for taking care of the smaller Duggar children. There are speculations that Jana is not allowed to marry yet because she carries the responsibility of looking after the young Duggars.