'Counting On' News: Jill Duggar's Husband Derick Dillard Receives Flak for Transgender Comments

"Counting On" star Jill Duggar's husband Derick Dillard is in the midst of a social media war which he ignited. This has once again put the famous Christian family's beliefs on the spotlight, something that has been repeatedly used against them.

Facebook/countingontlc A promotional image for TLC's "Counting On."

It all started when Dillard posted his response to TLC's ad for Jazz Jennings' reality show, "I am Jazz." He wrote on Twitter, "What an oxymoron... a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality. 'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God."

Right after, Dillard's account was flooded with comments coming from people that belong to the LGBTQ community and their supporters. Most of the comments slammed the father-of-two and even condemned the Duggar family. Even Josh Duggar's child molestation scandal was mentioned as well as the faith of the devoutly Christian family.

As per AOL, Jill Duggar's husband later posted a clarification.

"I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here," he tweeted.

With the volume of comments that asked for the cancellation of "Counting On," TLC issued a statement that Dillard's opinion about Jennings and her show does not represent the views of the network.

Jennings did not retaliate in a fiery way but wrote a classy response conveying the message that Dillard is just one of those that bully her on a daily basis. "I Am Jazz" follows the life of the 16-year-old transgender and her family who have supported her transition.

Dillard is one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's sons-in-law. The Duggar family are known to be vocal about their faith and openly rebuke anything they find that contradicts the Bible. Dillard appears in "Counting On" along with his wife and kids. He and his wife have also been doing missionary work in El Salvador.