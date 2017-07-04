'Counting On' News: Joy Gets Engaged; Joe Begins Courtship

(Photo: TLC/DCL) A photo of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth on "Jill and Jessa: Counting On."

When "Jill and Jessa: Counting On" returns to the small screen with a new episode next week, a new chapter in the lives of two Duggars will begin.

Now that Austin Forsyth has the blessing of Duggar patriarch Jim Bob, the lovestruck young man is now ready to pop the question Joy-Anna.

While those who follow Duggar updates know that Austin and Joy-Anna got married last month, "Jill and "Jill and Jessa: Counting On" season 4, episode 5 will show how they got there.

The show has so far been following their courtship, but now that Austin is ready to get married, he will ask Joy-Anna to be his wife in this episode.

"Jill and Jessa: Counting On" season 4, episode 5 will also see another love blossom as Joe decides to get permission to enter courtship with Kendra Caldwell.

Of course, those who follow Duggar family updates would know that Joe gets a yes. In fact, he already popped the question to Kendra, during Joy-Anna and Austin's wedding no less.

In fact, the couple getting married did not stop them from helping Joe prepare for the big moment. In the end, he and Kendra get engaged and it looks like a wedding date is already set.

"Jill and Jessa: Counting On" fans found in the Amazon wedding registry that the couple has set their wedding to take place on Oct. 7 this year, making their engagement really short.

The other half of "Jill and Jessa: Counting On" season 4, episode 5 will focus on the Dillard family prepare for their return to Central America. In real time, however, a pregnant Jill, Derrick and their son just got back to Arkansas from their trip there. Finally, the episode will also see Jinger arrange a care package for her family.

"Jill and Jessa: Counting On" season 4, episode 5 airs Monday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.