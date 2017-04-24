'Counting On' News, Season 3 Air Date: New Installment to Air This Summer
The reality show "Counting On" finished airing season 2 this February and fans are waiting for the announcement of its return - but when will that really be?
Cable network TLC has not announced a particular date yet and has only said that the next season for "Counting On" will be coming this summer.
The previous installment of the reality show featured many life-changing events for the Duggars, including a wedding for Jinger and an engagement along the way for Joy-Anna and her boyfriend, Austin.
Aside from that, Jessa also had a new baby while Jill is expecting a second child with husband Derick Dillard. Josh and wife Anna are also having another child.
It seems like season 3 will be full of love and excitement with all these up-and-coming additions to the Duggar family. And there may be even more.
Due to an Instagram photo posted by Amy Duggar-King, Jim Bob's niece, fans are now speculating that she is also pregnant.
In an Easter photo with husband, Dillon King, Amy does not have a clear baby bump, but her flowy floral dress suggests that she may be hiding it. That's what most "Counting On" fans believe, at least.
In addition, another Instagram photo that was posted this time by Jinger sparked yet another pregnancy rumor. A post from March 25 seems to show a slight bump just right in the lower abdomen.
This is a somewhat clearer "baby bump" than Amy's, but it might just be caused by her clothes or the camera's angling. Either way, both Duggar women still have to confirm these speculations, but it is more likely that they are keeping such huge announcements for the show's upcoming season.
Since the premiere date for "Counting On" season 3 is said to be within the summer, fans are expecting it to arrive by June.
"Counting On" was formerly titled "Jill & Jessa: Counting On." It is a spin-off of the reality show "19 Kids and Counting," and it follows the lives of the older Duggar children as they get married and have families of their own.