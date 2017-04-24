'Counting On' News, Season 3 Air Date: New Installment to Air This Summer

The reality show "Counting On" finished airing season 2 this February and fans are waiting for the announcement of its return - but when will that really be?

Facebook/ Counting OnPromotional photo for "Counting On"

Cable network TLC has not announced a particular date yet and has only said that the next season for "Counting On" will be coming this summer.

The previous installment of the reality show featured many life-changing events for the Duggars, including a wedding for Jinger and an engagement along the way for Joy-Anna and her boyfriend, Austin.

Aside from that, Jessa also had a new baby while Jill is expecting a second child with husband Derick Dillard. Josh and wife Anna are also having another child.

It seems like season 3 will be full of love and excitement with all these up-and-coming additions to the Duggar family. And there may be even more.

Due to an Instagram photo posted by Amy Duggar-King, Jim Bob's niece, fans are now speculating that she is also pregnant.

In an Easter photo with husband, Dillon King, Amy does not have a clear baby bump, but her flowy floral dress suggests that she may be hiding it. That's what most "Counting On" fans believe, at least.

In addition, another Instagram photo that was posted this time by Jinger sparked yet another pregnancy rumor. A post from March 25 seems to show a slight bump just right in the lower abdomen.