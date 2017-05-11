'Counting On' Season 3 Release Date, Spoilers: Jinger Grilled About Pregnancy; Joy-Anna Prepares for Upcoming Wedding

TLC's "Counting On" continues to document the lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's older children. In a sneak peek for the upcoming season, viewers are shown some of the important milestones for the Duggar brood as they forge their own paths into adulthood.

Facebook/countingonTLCA promotional image for "Counting On" season 3.

In the recently released teaser, newlyweds Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are seen getting settled in their new home in Laredo Texas. Given that she's no longer in Arkansas with the rest of her family, Jinger decides to video-chat with her sisters. However, Jinger is caught off guard when her sisters excitedly asked if she's pregnant.

Jinger doesn't give an outright answer, but in a confessional, Joy-Anna says, "It is very possible that Jinger could be expecting."

Jill, Jessa, Joy-Anna and Jana continue to grill Jinger, asking if she has taken a pregnancy test. Based on their line of questioning, it's apparent that the Duggar sisters can't wait to add another niece of nephew to their already large family.

TLC's promotional video also teases a few other events that will be featured on "Counting On" season 3, such as Jessa giving birth to her second child, Henry Wilberforce. Given that her birthing experience with first child Spurgeon led to blood loss, she and her husband Ben have cause for concern this time around.

The upcoming season will also feature Jill and Derick Dillard's return to Central America, Joseph Duggar entering into a courtship with Kendra Caldwell and Joy-Anna getting engaged to long-time friend Austin Forsyth.

Though viewers have yet to see Austin's proposal to Joy-Anna, the couple is already busy preparing for their wedding, which will reportedly take place on Oct. 28. Just recently, the pair held a joint bachelor and bachelorette party.

Joy-Anna and Austin were joined by friends and family as they went camping and kayaking. Having a camping party was the ideal event as they both enjoy the great outdoors.

Joy-Anna also gave an update on her impending nuptials. "Wedding planning is going great so far! I think Austin has been helping out more that he thought he would be — he's been a part of a lot of it," she revealed.

To see all these events unfold, be sure to catch "Counting On" season 3 premiering on Monday, June 12, at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.