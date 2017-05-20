'Counting On' Star Joy-Anna Duggar Wedding News: Tradition Passed On From One Duggar to Another

"Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar is getting married to fiancé Austin Forsyth. The latter popped the question after only four months of courtship but Duggar is as excited as is expected for a bride-to-be.

Facebook/countingontlc Promotional picture for the TV series "Counting On."

"Counting On" featured the evolution of Duggar and Forsyth's love story. In the season 2 finale, Forsyth explained that there was a special spot in the forest where he always found solace. It's where he would go to pray and when he wants to spend some time with nature, God and himself. Forsyth then took Duggar to ask if he could court her. Another episode from the same season of "Counting On" featured Forsyth going up to Duggar's father to ask for his permission to marry the 19-year-old.

After four months of courtship, Forsyth popped the question and Duggar has since been riding the high from getting engaged. In a video for Mother's Day, Duggar shared that wedding planning and the constant guidance from her mother has made her want to start a family herself.

"I can't wait to be a mother myself," said Duggar, as she thanked her mother for being her constant and for all the things she has sacrificed and invested in for her children. The bond between the mother and daughter of the Duggar family can also be seen in how the family upholds a tradition beginning from Duggar's mother and grandmother.

In a bonus clip from "Jill & Jessa: Counting On," it was revealed that Michelle Duggar wanted to pass on a tradition she received from her husband's mother, Mary Duggar. The tradition involves Michelle's wedding dress and how it was actually Mary's, who allowed her to use it. The challenge then is for Michelle's daughters to take a piece from her wedding dress and use it for their own wedding day. Jill Duggar used the piece of fabric in her bouquet whereas Jessa Duggar used it by sewing a heart-shaped fabric over her dress where her heart beats.