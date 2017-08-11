'Counting On' Stars Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Announce the End of Their El Salvador Mission

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will not be coming back to El Salvador to continue their missionary work.

TLC Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard in a promotional photo for TLC's "Counting On."

In a lengthy post in the Duggar family blog, the "Counting On" stars announced that their mission work will be canceled until the Lord prompts them to go back. Along with the announcement, the couple informed readers that they will no longer be accepting donations.

The couple added that being in the ministry for a couple of years has taught them the need for flexibility. Their driving force is the will of God in their endeavors. They believe that at present, God wants them to continue serving Him in their family's ministry in Arkansas, as reported by Us Weekly.

It can be recalled that the couple was reportedly not given credentials as missionaries by the International Mission Board due to lack of necessary training in evangelism and missions. They were also not accepted by the Southern Baptist Convention as ministers. No support could be released for them while on mission work in El Salvador.

This move seems timely in stopping the many negative comments hurled towards the couple. They were criticized for asking for donations from their friends and supporters, as reported by Blasting News. Recently, they were accused of lying and tampering with their credentials and using donations to finance their lifestyle.

Not only are they criticized for the above reasons; Dillard is currently the center of hate of the members of the LGBTQ community after he commented on Jazz Jennings' reality show, "I Am Jazz," which is produced by the same network where "Counting On" airs.

On Twitter, Dillard wrote that transgender was a "myth" and that gender is "ordained by God." After receiving flak, he clarified that he was not against the transgender star. He added that he was not fighting against any human but against principalities and powers in the heavenly places.

Duggar and Dillard's decision to stay in Arkansas is also a good one because the former has just given birth to their second son, Samuel.