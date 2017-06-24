'Counting On' Teaser Shows Jill Asking a Surprised Jinger Duggar If She's Pregnant

It seems like Jill isn't the only Duggar who's expecting. A teaser for TLC's "Counting On" suggests that Jinger (Duggr) Vuolo may be pregnant.

Instagram/jingernicolevuoloJinger and Jeremy got married back in November after a brief courtship.

It looks like the pregnancy rumors surrounding Jinger won't be dying anytime soon. For months now, fans of the Duggars have speculated that the 23-year old is expecting after she was spotted sporting something similar to a baby bump.

Jinger married Jeremy Vuolo back in November after a brief courtship and they have been together for six months now. Her sisters Jill and Jessa both announced their pregnancy six months after getting married so it is expected that Jinger will be doing the same anytime now. And now, it's not just the fans that are curious as to whether Jinger really is pregnant or not. Her sisters too want to know about her pregnancy status.

According to Us Weekly, Jill and Jessa can be seen asking their sister about her pregnancy status. "So, are you pregnant?" Jill asks a surprised Jinger in a video conference.

Jessa, who is also on the other line, played it clean by saying, "I told them not to ask!"

Of course, fans would have to tune into "Counting On" in order to find out what Jinger's response to her sisters' inquiry is. In a previous episode of the show, Jinger and Jeremy were asked by the show's producer what they think their life would be in a year's time and the couple revealed that a baby is not yet part of their plan.

"Where we see ourselves in a year is probably just settled down, still doing ministry here in Laredo, and just seeking to serve the Lord however we can." Jeremy said during the episode.

Now, there is no confirmation yet as to whether the couple has stuck to their plans or not.