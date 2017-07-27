Country Singer Morgan Wallen on Praying for Purpose After Sports Injury
Budding country music singer Morgan Wallen is revealing how suffering from a serious elbow injury just before unlocking his potential as a college baseball player may have been God helping him change direction in life.
The 24-year-old Sneedville, Tennessee, native who introduced himself to the world on NBC's "The Voice" in 2014, opened up about being a high school baseball player with big dreams of playing through college. When he suffered an elbow injury that required surgery, Wallen prayed about his life's direction.
"I took a few months off after my senior year was over, and I prayed and tried to figure out what was my plan and my purpose," Wallen told Lancaster Online last week. "That's how I started writing songs and playing guitar just to get my feelings out."
The son of a Southern Baptist preacher, Wallen played those songs for his family who confirmed that he had a gift. The path led him to the opportunity that he calls a blessing — being a contestant on "The Voice."
"There are a lot of things that it helped me with," Wallen said of participating in the popular singing competition. "I consider it a huge blessing and a great stepping stone in my life."
Before "The Voice," Wallen had only performed in his church where he began singing at the age of 3 and playing instruments at 5. In a previous interview with the University of Tennessee newspaper The Daily Beacon, he spoke about turning down a record deal at the age of 8 after winning some gospel singing competitions.
"My mom knew I was also interested in baseball, and she thought I wouldn't give [singing] my all," Wallen said. "She wanted me to have a normal childhood."
While Wallen has made a name for himself in the country music scene with his breakout single "The Way I Talk" last year, he credits his church roots for his talents.
"My dad is a preacher. Growing up, I went to church every time the doors were open," he told Nash Country Daily. "From a young age, I took an interest in the music and my mom noticed it. My mom — she's always pushed me — she noticed it and threw me up onstage when I was 3 years old. I've been singing in church and wherever else I got the chance since I was 3."