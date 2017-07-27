Country Singer Morgan Wallen on Praying for Purpose After Sports Injury

(Photo: Instagram/ Morgan Wallen) Morgan Wallen is a country music singer who got his big break on season six of the NBC singing competition "The Voice" in 2014.

Budding country music singer Morgan Wallen is revealing how suffering from a serious elbow injury just before unlocking his potential as a college baseball player may have been God helping him change direction in life.

The 24-year-old Sneedville, Tennessee, native who introduced himself to the world on NBC's "The Voice" in 2014, opened up about being a high school baseball player with big dreams of playing through college. When he suffered an elbow injury that required surgery, Wallen prayed about his life's direction.

"I took a few months off after my senior year was over, and I prayed and tried to figure out what was my plan and my purpose," Wallen told Lancaster Online last week. "That's how I started writing songs and playing guitar just to get my feelings out."

The son of a Southern Baptist preacher, Wallen played those songs for his family who confirmed that he had a gift. The path led him to the opportunity that he calls a blessing — being a contestant on "The Voice."

"There are a lot of things that it helped me with," Wallen said of participating in the popular singing competition. "I consider it a huge blessing and a great stepping stone in my life."

Before "The Voice," Wallen had only performed in his church where he began singing at the age of 3 and playing instruments at 5. In a previous interview with the University of Tennessee newspaper The Daily Beacon, he spoke about turning down a record deal at the age of 8 after winning some gospel singing competitions.

"My mom knew I was also interested in baseball, and she thought I wouldn't give [singing] my all," Wallen said. "She wanted me to have a normal childhood."

While Wallen has made a name for himself in the country music scene with his breakout single "The Way I Talk" last year, he credits his church roots for his talents.

"My dad is a preacher. Growing up, I went to church every time the doors were open," he told Nash Country Daily. "From a young age, I took an interest in the music and my mom noticed it. My mom — she's always pushed me — she noticed it and threw me up onstage when I was 3 years old. I've been singing in church and wherever else I got the chance since I was 3."