Court Fines Jehovah's Witness' Husband £666 for Burning a Bible A

British family man was fined with £666 (about $859) for burning a Bible during a fight with his Jehovah's Witness wife over the celebration of Christmas. He feared that his wife's religious principles would mean the end of celebrating the holidays in their home.

Wikimedia Commons/Hi540King James Version of the Bible

The penalty was imposed on Jason Mortimore, 46, of Thackeray Road, Exeter in Devon after he admitted to racially aggravated assault and criminal damage. Court records show that Rachel, the man's wife for 12 years, returned to her original religion of being a Jehovah's Witness.

A heated fight ensued between them last November when Jason saw Rachel throw away some Christmas brochures. He assumed that his wife will no longer allow the holiday season to be celebrated in their home, which is why he hit her with a magazine around her face.

Jehovah's Witnesses don't follow the Christian custom of observing Christmas on the grounds that it wasn't commanded by Christ. They also have issues about the holiday's pagan origins including the date of Dec. 25 which is not the recorded in the Bible as Jesus' birthday.

Aside from Christmas, Witnesses don't celebrate Easter as well. They have been subjected to ridicule for refusing to follow standard practices in modern society like standing for the national anthem, giving honor to the flag, enlisting in the army, practicing the right of suffrage and undergoing blood transfusion.

Days later, Rachel woke up and saw her husband burning her Bible and other religious paraphernalia at the garden incinerator. He also threw other religious flyers in the recycling bin. Jason said his relationship with his wife is strained, and he didn't want their three children to be influenced by her religion.

Jason denied the offense to the police during initial investigation but pleaded guilty in court. Exter magistrates fined him £666 but didn't impose a restraining order on him. The Bible had assigned the number 666 as the mark of the beast or the Anti-Christ that will emerge during the end times.