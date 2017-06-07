'Cowboy Bebop' Live-Action Series News: Tomorrow Studios to Work Alongside Sunrise

"Cowboy Bebop," a highly successful Japanese anime, will finally get a live-action series almost two decades after it originally aired. The adaptation will be made by Tomorrow Studios with Sunrise Inc. as the executive producer.

Sunrise The opening title of "Cowboy Bebop."

Tomorrow is a partnership between ITV Studios, a British production company, and American television producer Marty Adelstein. Meanwhile, Sunrise is the creator of some of the most popular anime franchises particularly the "Gundam" series and is also the studio behind the original 1998 anime "Cowboy Bebop."

Many fans have already drawn a comparison with "Firefly," a classic which has already spawned a cult following. This is mainly due to the similarities of their theme which combine both space and western elements.

Taking place in 2071, "Cowboy Bebop" follows the story of Spike Spiegel and his rag-tag team of bounty hunters. Also known as Cowboys, the traverse the galaxy capturing bad guys while avoiding the dangers that come with the job.

First aired on April 3, 1998, the anime series spanned 26 episodes and was a hit in Japan. The anime was also popular among Western fans and was credited with introducing many Westerners to anime. The anime also received a feature film in 2001. It was set in the latter third of the series and like the anime, it was a hit among fans.

While some fans may be excited about the prospect of a live-action series, many are concerned about the final product. Hollywood has a less-than-stellar reputation when it comes to live-action adaptations of anime series. Anime fans are already voicing their sentiments on social media and sad to say most of them are negative.

NO! ABSOLUTELY NOT! DID GHOST IN THE SHELL , DRAGON BALL EVOLUTION AND SPEED RACER TEACH YOU NOTHING?!? https://t.co/sBrxpAAO9Q — IZ REM (@IZRem27) June 6, 2017 <

"Ghost in the Shell" and "Dragon Ball" are still freshly ingrained in the minds of anime fans. Committing another blunder could very well alienate the whole Western anime fanbase and kill any chances of another well-loved anime series like "Cowboy Bebop" from getting a live-action adaptation.