'Crackdown 3' at Gamescom 2017: New Footage to Be Revealed, Xbox Head Reveals

New footage for Microsoft Studios' upcoming open-world action-adventure "Crackdown 3" is slated to launch at Europe's biggest gaming convention, Gamescom, this month.

Official 'Crackdown 3' Website "Crackdown 3" to launch this month

Fans of the video game series have been clamoring for more information about the forthcoming title, given that their showcase at the more recent San Diego Comic-Con did not live up to fans' expectations. Comic-Con International took place at the San Diego Convention Center from July 20–23.

Xbox head Phil Spencer took to Twitter to reassure their patrons that Microsoft will make sure the "Crackdown 3" content that will be launched at Gamescom this month will go smoothly.

"Crackdown will be at Gamescom and we'll show more there. Yes, I saw the SDCC stream," he wrote, "We'll make sure we have a good demo."

The "Crackdown 3" content shown at Comic-Con International featured actor Terry Crews' Commander Jaxon. However, the showcase at SDCC was not able to highlight the best features of the game since the celebrities playing it were not too good.

The Xbox head then went on to defend the celebrities who had the opportunity to test out the title, saying that it is unfair to judge those who do not "play all the time on demos."

Gamescom 2017 will be open to the public from Wednesday, Aug. 23 to Saturday, Aug. 26. The event as per usual will take place in Cologne, Germany. On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the venue will be exclusive to trade visitors and the media.

Private visitors, on the other hand, are welcome to visit entertainment area Halls 5–10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and on Thursday, Aug. 24. For the succeeding days of the event, the venue will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Crackdown 3" will launch on Nov. 7 alongside the forthcoming Xbox One X console.