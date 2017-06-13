'Crackdown 3' News: Epic New Trailer Dropped; Game Confirmed for Nov. 7 Release

"Crackdown 3" was first announced back at the E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) 2014 but ever since then, fans have yet to see the release of the third installment of the "Crackdown" series. "Crackdown 3" has been a highly anticipated game and often called one of the most exciting games to be released. Unfortunately, nothing has been heard much about it, until now, that is.

Facebook/crackdowngame"Crackdown 3" is set to be released on Nov. 7.

During Microsoft's conference at the E3 2017, it was revealed that there is no stopping "Crackdown 3" from being released this year. The game was previously slated to be released in the summer of 2016; however, it was further delayed due to the challenges in developing the game. The game has since been silent after that delay and fans even feared that the game has already been abandoned. Thankfully, that isn't the case. In fact, the fans have a lot to be excited about since the developers have taken quite the time in creating and polishing the game.

What made the "Crackdown" series so popular is its emphasis on destruction, wherein players can destroy almost anything in the game without limits. In the online mode, it is said that almost everything in the city can be destroyed, even large buildings and structures. This is all made possible because of Microsoft's cloud-computing feature.

Now, as for when the game will be released, PC Advisor reported that the game will be released along with the Xbox One X this coming Nov. 7, 2017. What does this mean for "Crackdown 3?" Well, it just means that fans only have a few months to wait and thankfully, it is available for pre-order on Amazon.

"Crackdown 3" will be made available for the Xbox and on the Windows 10, which means it can be played on both console and PC.