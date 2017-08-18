'Crackdown 3' News: Release Delayed to 2018

Crackdown 3 official website "Crackdown 3" release delayed again

First unveiled during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), "Crackdown 3" has managed to get the attention of the gaming community as fans patiently await the release of the upcoming open-world action adventure video game from developer Reagent Games. Unfortunately, the wait has been extended as recent reports reveal that the release of "Crackdown 3" has been delayed from Nov. 7 to spring 2018.

"We're very excited about Crackdown 3, and so are many fans, and so it's a difficult call to move the release date," Microsoft Studios Publishing general manager Shannon Loftis said in an email interview with Polygon. "However, we want to make sure to deliver the right game, with the right quality, and at the right time. Crackdown 3 is a hugely ambitious game and we want to ensure we deliver the right experiences all the way through every part of the game, whether that's campaign, co-op multiplayer or our competitive multiplayer mode, Wrecking Zone."

Reports also revealed that the developers behind the highly anticipated game title will be using the delay to improve the visuals of "Crackdown 3" as well as the experience in order to truly have the gamers immerse in the world that it has to offer. Starring Terry Crews as Commander Jaxon, "Crackdown 3" has had delays before, considering that it was supposed to be released in 2016. Fans are already well-aware that it is an ambitious game as it integrates modern-day technology such as the 4K experience.

Given that the upcoming Gamescon will be held later this month, fans are expecting Microsoft to release new footage and information on "Crackdown 3." Although it will do little to alleviate the disappointment caused by the delay, it will at least help make the waiting game more tolerable, especially after having to deal with previous delays.