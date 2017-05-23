'Crackdown 3' Release Date News: Gamers Expect to See Title Launched at E3 2017

"Crackdown 3" is one of the most promising games set to arrive for the Xbox One, so it is understandable why many gamers are looking forward to its release. For the past eight months, there has been no update about the game and details about it have been scarce. However, the next installment in the "Crackdown" franchise is expected to take the center stage at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Microsoft StudiosPromotional image for 'Crackdown 3'

With Microsoft set to hold a press conference during the event, gaming enthusiasts expect to hear something new about "Crackdown 3." Although game developers Reagent Games, Cloudgine and Sumo Digital have been keeping quiet about its progress since last year, fans of the game are still excited for its release, thanks to a hands-on demo in 2015 that offered them a glimpse of its technology.

Since the game is known for its destructive scenarios, "Crackdown 3" is expected to feature more cloud-based physics calculations that will make it more action-packed. Players of this game know that everything in Crackdown can be annihilated so it is difficult to gauge how much more intense the upcoming installment of the game may get.

In 2015, the game developer held a demonstration of the title to show what happens when a player fires rockets at a number of explosive barrels. This demo revealed a lot about the game's destruction technology, getting more players excited for its upcoming release.

Aside from the Xbox One, the elusive sequel to "Crackdown 2" is also expected to be released for Windows 10 PCs and to take advantage of the Project Scorpio once it is out. Touted as Microsoft's next big exclusive, "Crackdown 3" is also expected to feature 100 percent destructible environments, a co-op campaign and agility orbs. The game will also reportedly showcase demolitions like never before, although the ultimate level of destruction is only available in its multiplayer modes.

Fans of the game have yet to see if it will finally be announced at the upcoming E3 2017. Until then, they should take rumors about its features with a grain of salt.