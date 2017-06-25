'Crackle' July 2017 New Movies, TV Shows: 'Heroes,' 'Heroes Reborn,' 'Seinfeld' Episodes and More

For the month of July, a whole host of movies and television shows will find their way to Crackle, the streaming site owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

(Photo: NBC)A still from "Heroes Reborn," which will be available to stream on Crackle this July.

Crackle will give "Seinfeld" fans quite the treat by making available several episodes from the hit comedy as part of its summer vacation promotion.

Nine episodes from various seasons of the series will hit Crackle next month. First on the list is "The Pen," the fifth episode of the third season.

There will be four episodes from the fourth season, namely "The Trip Part 1 and 2" (the first and second installment) followed by the seventh and twelfth episode, "The Bubble Boy" and "The Airport," respectively.

Also coming to Crackle is an episode from the fifth season titled "The Hamptons." The rest include "The Diplomats Club," (season 6, episode 20), "The Maestro" (season 7, episode 3) and "The Betrayal" (season 9 episode 8).

More shows to hit Crackle this July is the first season of the single-camera ensemble comedy "Happy Endings," the second season of the 90s animated series "The Critic," which follows the misadventures of New York film critic Jay Sherman, and the fifth season of the FX crime drama "The Shield" starring Michael Chiklis.

On July 13, the hit psychological thriller science-fiction drama "Heroes" and its 2015 spinoff, "Heroes Reborn" will be available on Crackle as well.

In the movie department, July will bring tons of films from the 2000s. This includes the 2004 science fiction action horror film "Aliens vs. Predator" and the 2013 fantasy drama "The Mortal Instruments."

Crackle will also have on offer the 2003 action thriller "Out for a Kill" starring Steven Seagal as an archaeologist who learns criminals are using artifacts to smuggle drugs.

The 2001 comedy film, "Saving Silverman," will also be available to stream on Crackle this July. It follows the story of J.D. (Jack Black) and Wayne (Steve Zahn), who make it their mission to prevent their best friend Darren Silverman (Jason Biggs) from making the biggest mistake in his life by marrying Judith (Amanda Peet), whom he does not love.

The complete list of the new movies and TV shows coming to Crackle this July can be seen here.