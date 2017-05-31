Crackle June 2017 New Movies, TV Shows News: Titles to Look Forward to Next Month

Sony officially released the list of new contents that will be added in the movies and TV shows list for Crackle for the month of June 2017.

Facebook/cracklePromo photo for livestreaming site Crackle

Starting Thursday, June 1, Crackle subscribers will be able to stream a number of movies and TV shows for the rest of the month for free. They just have to log in to their Crackle account to be able to watch the titles, while those who are still unsubscribed can simply sign up on its website.

One of the films that Crackle will stream in June is Adam Sandler's 1999 comedy film "Big Daddy," where his character Sonny Koufax vowed to avoid any adult responsibilities for as long as possible. His life will turn upside down after his girlfriend leaves him for an older man and a five-year-old kid suddenly arrives at his place to be taken care of. This means that he has to step up and learn to be more responsible to be able to raise the child.

The list also includes the 1998 sports comedy "Baseketball" starring "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The two portrays the role of freeloader friends Joe and Doug respectively, who invented a brand-new sport that they call Baseketball where they combine the elements of basketball and baseball.

Chow Yun-Fat's 2000-released film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" will also be released next month. The film centers on a warrior's adventures to find his stolen sword that he gave his lover.

The sci-fi rom-com film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" is also coming up on the Crackle list for June 2017. It stars Jim Carrey as Joel Barish and Kate Winslet as Joel's girlfriend Clementine Kruczynski. The film won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2004.

Other new titles for the month include "A Raisin in the Sun," "Ice Soldiers," "Man of the Year," "Snakes on a Plane," and "The Pauly Shore Podcast Show" that airs every Thursdays, and "You, Me, and Dupree," among others.

The complete list of upcoming TV shows and films on Crackle next month can be seen online.