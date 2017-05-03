Crackle May 2017 New Movies, TV Shows: 'Insidious,' 'The Scorpion King,' 'Cruel Intentions' and More

May is a month to look forward to for Crackle subscribers. As the new month arrives, the latest content will be available for those who regularly watch on Sony's free streaming service.

Facebook/cracklePromotional photo for Crackle's "Snatch"

Recently, news about the transfer of the series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" to Netflix surfaced, leaving fans worried about the possible future of the streaming entertainment channel. Shortly after the news broke, however, Crackle assured fans that they still had plenty of shows and movies that would surely engage viewers.

The network has just released a full list of its shows and movies for this month, including titles that will definitely make the month of May a fun one for TV and movie buffs. From titles as old as "Full Metal Jacket" to those as recent as "The Scorpion King 4: Quest of Power," Crackle definitely has some huge treats for its subscribers.

The movie titles on the list include the 1998 comedy starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, "Can't Hardly Wait," 1999 cult classic movie "Cruel Intentions," and 1987 war movie "Full Metal Jacket." It also lists the movie "Stand By Me," which is based on Stephen King's novel "The Body," as well as the hit 2010 horror movie "Insidious." All four installments of "The Scorpion King" are also part of the service's movie list.

Here is the full list:

New Crackle Originals:

This Week On – Weekly Thursdays starting May 4

What's New:

"Fate/Zero S1-S2"

"Jury Duty"

"Running With Scissors"

"The Dead Zone S1"

"The Night Crew"

"The Pauly Shore Podcast Show"

"Vegas Is My Oyster"

"YU-GI-OH! 5D'S S1"

Available One Month Only:

"Air"

"American Crude"

"Angel Eyes"

"Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher"

"Battlefield Earth"

"Blankman"

"Bottle Rocket"

"Breakin' All the Rules"

"Broken Horses"

"Brother"

"Can't Hardly Wait"

"CB4"

"Charlie's Angels"

"Chloe"

"Christine"

"Cleaner"

"Cliffhanger"

"Company of Heroes"

"Cruel Intentions"

"Defendor"

"Detention"

"Don't Kill It"

"Extinction"

"Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within"

"For Keeps"

"Full Metal Jacket"

"Gattaca"

"Girlfight"

"Godzilla (1998)"

"Hard Luck"

"Insidious"

"Iron Man: Rise of Technovore"

"John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars"

"Krull"

"Last Action Hero"

"Lockout"

"Look Who's Talking"

"Meeting Evil"

"Mercury Rising"

"Mo' Money"

"Mom, Murder & Me"

"Moms' Night Out"

"Money Train"

"Nurse Betty"

"One False Move"

"Predestination"

"Rec"

"Resident Evil: Retribution"

"Retreat"

"Ride or Die (AKA Hustle and Heat)"

"Seinfeld (Theme: Famous Catchphrases)"

"The Alternate Side (S3, E10)"

"The Contest (S4, E11)"

"The Implant (S4, E19)"

"The Outing (S4, E16)"

"The Serenity Now (S9, E03)"

"The Sponge (S7, E09)"

"The Stall (S5, E12)"

"The Stranded (S2, E09)"

"The Voice (S9, E02)"

"The Yada Yada (S8, E19)"

"Slackers"

"SLC Punk"

"Southland Tales"

"Stand By Me"

"Steamboy"

"Stomp the Yard"

"The Best Man"

"The Big Hit"

"The Breed"

"The Karate Kid"

"The Mask of Zorro"

"The Raid 2"

"The Raid: Redemption"

"The Scorpion King"

"The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior"

"The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption"

"The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power"

"The Shepherd"

"Trippin'"

"Urban Justice"

"U-Turn"

"Vacancy"

"Wild Things"

Last Chance to Watch:

"Animal Kingdom"

"Idle Hands"

"Legion (2010)"

"Paul Blart: Mall Cop"

"The Blue Exorcist S1"

"The Cave"

"The Dead Zone S6"

"YU-GI-OH! 5D'S S2"