'Crash Bandicoot N.Sane' to Be Released for Xbox One This December?

"Crash Bandicoot N.Sane," which is the remastered "Crash Bandicoot," "Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back" and "Crash Bandicoot: Wraped" trilogy, will be released for the PlayStation 4 this week. However, a Hungarian retailer hinted that the once PlayStation-exclusive game will soon be available on the Xbox One.

PlayStation "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane" screenshot.

A retail listing shows that the "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane" trilogy will be released for Xbox One on Dec. 8. The listing was posted on the site of Hungarian retailer SuperGamer.hu (via XboxAchievements), where it is indicated that the game is available for pre-order.

If the posting is to be believed, this means "Crash Bandicoot" will soon be making its debut on the Xbox One. According to EuroGamer, the game series started as a Sony exclusive, playable only on PlayStation consoles. This included all four titles created by "Uncharted" developer Naughty Dog.

The game's first entered Xbox and GameCube territory in 2001, when "Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex" went multiplatform.

Meanwhile, "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane" will officially be released on June 30 and will retail for $39.99. The official PlayStation website describes the game as having been "lovingly built from the ground up with brand-new visiuals and audio to deliver the series' classic gameplay to a whole new generation." Aside from the PS4 release and the rumored Xbox One version, the game will also be available on the PS4 Pro. Although it won't be in true 4K resolution, it will still be 1440p and running at 30 fps.

Aside from upgraded audio and visuals, "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane" has a new interesting feature. Players can now play the game as Coco Bandicoot, Crash's "smart and spirited younger sister." She's equipped with her own set of attacks and has been given a fresh new look.

GameStop Ireland also announced that buyers can get a free blue camouflage fidget spinner by simply trading one game and using credits from that trade to purchase "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane."