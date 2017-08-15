'Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy' at the Top of the Charts Again This Week, Xbox One Version on the Way?

(Photo: Activision) A screenshot from "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy."

"Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" remains the top-selling game in the United Kingdom for the fourth consecutive week. This marks its sixth week overall that it claimed the top spot.

This is a feat that no other title released this year so far, let alone a PlayStation 4 (PS4) exclusive, has achieved, which goes to show that not only everyone's favorite marsupial was dearly missed, he is getting a growing fanbase every week.

According to GameSpot, "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" edged out "Grand Theft Auto 5," which was hailed the best-selling title in the UK so far this year, "Fallout 4," "Dishonored 2" and "Doom."

The title also reigns in other regions, earning the honor of best-selling PlayStation Network title in the United States and Europe last month and having recently reclaimed the top spot in the Australia and New Zealand charts.

Released back in June, "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" is a remastered collection of the three installments in the popular Vicarious Visions platform video game franchise originally launched in the late 90s.

The success of the remaster trilogy should come as good news to fans of classic titles as it could pave the way for more games from the past to be brought back.

"I think you can be confident there will be more activity like this in the future with more great IP," Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg said.

"Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" is currently only available on the PS4, but it looks like it could be ready to dominate the Xbox One space.

The online retailer Base.com listed the remastered collection as Dec. 8 in the Microsoft console. This is the latest of the many hints pointing to an Xbox One release.

A few days ago, a secret option for "desired platform" was discovered on the official "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" website, indicating that its days of being a PS4 exclusive could end soon.