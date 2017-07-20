'Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy' Gameplay News: Developer Lays Out 'Plan of Action' to Help Players Win in Games

Facebook/CrashBandicoot Activision reveals future plans for "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy."

Activision and Vicarious Visions have admitted that it will take more than muscle memory to land jumps in "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" compared to the original platform video games.

According to Games Radar, the publisher defended the game's developer, Vicarious Visions, when it added some difficulty in the remaster. Some players have been vocal in their displeasure that the challenges in the Trilogy were almost too hard to accomplish.

In a statement it released on its blog, Activision said they have an action plan ready to help players who are having a hard time mastering the platformer. They also promised that though it would take some time, players would soon adjust to the new gameplay.

"Now, we can all agree that some of the Crash levels were, and still are, not easy. The challenge of the games is one of the things we all love, and that's why it feels so, so good when you beat them. Our goal for the Trilogy was to reduce any points of frustration while preserving the challenge of the originals, and we feel we've done that," the publisher said.

Most of the complaints on the game touched on how the collision system was too clear-cut, making it easier for gamers to fall off from narrow ledges. Vicarious Visions has admitted that the remake entails more precision in playing when compared to the original. Instead of going straight to the first game, which allegedly features a different gameplay experience, players are encouraged to start with the second and third one to gain more practice. Even those who were masters of the original game will need to relearn some handling skills.

Meanwhile, "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy's" winning streak in the United Kingdom chart was finally broken.

According to Video Gamer, "Crash" landed on the third spot on the July 15 weekend ranking, while Square Enix's remaster - "Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age" - placed first and "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" found itself on second. Other titles on the Top 10 were "Overwatch," "Grand Theft Auto V," "Forza Horizon 3" and "Minecraft Xbox Edition." "Wipeout: Omega Collection," "Horizon Zero Dawn" and "Injustice 2" completed the list.