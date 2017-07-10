'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' Gameplay News: Game Remake Found to be 'Harder' Than the Original

Facebook/CrashBandicoot A promotional image for "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy"

The recent release of "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" made a lot of the "Crash Bandicoot" fans excited as they will get to play their favorite game from the early 2000s again, but with major improvements to graphics.

However, various reports have surfaced about a lot of players complaining about the game on social media. Most reviews are saying that this new version is actually "harder" than the original games.

This is caused by Crash's jumping abilities. Compared to the original, the character seems to easily slip when the jump is not executed in the best way possible.

According to a Twitter user with the handle DingDongGV, who posted a video showing the difference of how Crash jumps in the original game and in the new one, "the reason jumps feel harder in the N. Sane Trilogy isn't really due to falling a bit faster, but because collisions can be wonky upon landing."

The video also explained that Crash's jump arc now has a faster speed, causing him to land a bit quicker, which is why players may find Crash falling off platforms shortly after landing on them. This means that in "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy," players have to maintain precision when getting the character to jump, which the original games did not require.

A lot of the game's fans are hoping that the issues could be fixed with a patch soon.

In other news, there are talks that Activision may be releasing more "Crash Bandicoot" games soon. According to Games Industry Eric Hirshberg, the CEO of Activision, might have teased this possibility when he said that they have been "experimenting" on the game as they are aware of the fans' interest in the franchise.

He said, "We know there's a vocal fanbase that wanted that to come back. But you never know if that is emblematic of a larger audience or just this niche, nostalgia-based community. So far, we are seeing some real passion for it, so that could lead to other things."

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" is a single-player video game that is available exclusively for PlayStation 4.