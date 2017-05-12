'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' Latest News: New Trailer Shows Updated Jetpack Level

With the imminent launch of the "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" next month, game publisher Activision and game developer Vicarious Visions have recently released another trailer for the upcoming video game.

(Photo: Activision Publishing, Inc.)A promotional screenshot for the video game "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy."

The trailer showcases the enhanced visuals of the Rock It jetpack level from "Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back," giving fans a better idea at how the much-anticipated remastered video game titles will look like. To make the display of the graphics for the upcoming releases more interesting, the latest gameplay video features side-by-side footage from both the original version and the updated one.

According to GameRant, based on the brief clip showing the take of the "N. Sane Trilogy" on the Rock It jetpack level, Vicarious Visions has managed to retain the elements that made the original game stage impressive. At the same time, it also improved the game's visuals up to the degree that gaming fans may prefer the remastered trilogy over the original materials.

The Rock It level in the updated version of "Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back" is structured in the exact same way as it was on the PlayStation 1. However, its animations, textures, lighting colors and frame rate are significantly better in the remaster, making the original look archaic.

In the past, Activision and Vicarious Vision also released a trailer comparison depicting the classic Un-Bearable level from the second video game installment. Like the recent trailer the companies released, this particular footage displayed again how much the remastered version kept the original elements intact while also significantly amplifying the graphics of the game environment.

The upcoming "N. Sane Trilogy" will come with three games from the original video game franchise such as "Crash Bandicoot," "Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back" and "Crash Bandicoot: Warped."

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" is scheduled for launch for the PlayStation 4 on June 30, 2017.