'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' Latest News: Playthrough Trailer Showcases Future Frenzy Level

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" is one of the more anticipated remakes in recent years, and there's been a lot of hype with regard to its inevitable arrival this June.

(Photo: Facebook/CrashBandicoot)A promotional photo of "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy."

Activision as a game publisher has been actively marketing the game title revival to its intended nostalgia-seeking audience, releasing frequently gameplay clips featuring the most popular levels in the video game trilogy.

Now, another playthrough has been released online and the new video showcases the revamped Future Frenzy stage of "Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped."

In this level, Crash must dodge several different obstacles, like "flame walls" that switch on and off, and explosive crates that could mean a variety of trouble and dangers if he lands incorrectly.

However, it can also be seen from the gameplay footage that a seasoned player of "Crash Bandicoot: Warped" would be able to get through the Future Frenzy level with ease.

With the constant content updates and new additional information about the trilogy being released to promote the game title's arrival, it is not surprising that many fans are pleased with how the promotion of "N Sane Trilogy" is going so far.

However, it seems the fans are not the only ones that are impressed with the revival game trilogy. It was recently reported that the video game franchise's original studio, Naughty Dog, has also been impressed with the work Vicarious Visions has done in developing the remake.

The "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" will come with three different adventures: the original "Crash Bandicoot", the sequel, "Crash Badicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back," and the third game, "Warped." The entire future of the "Crash Bandicoot" franchise is presently dependent on the success or failure of the trilogy once it is released. There are even talks of a "Crash Team Racing" reboot if the sales performance of the game title trilogy will be positive.

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" is scheduled for release on June 30 for the PlayStation 4.