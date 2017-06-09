'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' News: Developer Wants the Series to Regain Its Former Glory

Almost everybody from the early 2000s knows who Crash Bandicoot is. The marsupial was one of the most recognizable characters for players and non-players back then. In fact, the "Crash Bandicoot" series was one of the most desired games in the industry along with "Spyro" and "Final Fantasy VII." But what about now? With "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" coming out, will the old flame be rekindled?

Activision Publishing, Inc. A promotional photo of the remastered video game "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy."

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" is about to be released and fans of the franchise are thrilled to see Crash going at it again, smashing crates for loot and spinning his way to save the day. It's been a long time since the character had a mainstream standalone game and former fans are starting to wonder about the remastered version.

To give fans an idea of what they can expect, creative director Dan Tanguay shared his thoughts with Gamespot on their plans about the series.

Tanguay said that he wants "Crash Bandicoot" to appeal to old players. The development team knows that people who played the games before are excited to see Crash again. But aside from bringing back nostalgic memories to their old audience, the team also wants to broaden the games' appeal to the new generation. That's why every decision they make while making the games now is always about the people who they're making it for. Especially in this remastered version of the series.

Finally, the director wants Crash to be popular again. He said: "Ultimately, we want Crash to return to the mainstream consciousness. We want him to be in everyone's homes again and to create new fans with this collection and the work we've done on 'Skylanders Imaginators' with the Crash Action pack. Would we love to see another Crash game? A new one? Absolutely, but we'll have to wait and see how this one sells and what the people above me decide."

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" is the remastered version of the original games and will be launched exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on June 30.