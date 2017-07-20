'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' News: On the Faulty Physics of Jumping

Facebook/CrashBandicoot "Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy" is developed by Vicarious Visions and published by Activision for PlayStation 4.

First unveiled during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) and released to the public on June 30, "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" was more or less a success. It has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, especially from those who grew up loving the character in its early years. However, many noted that the only problem with developer Vicarious Visions' revamp is the fact that it goes a little awry on the physics.

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" may have been enjoyed by many, but there were also a lot who complained about the fact that someone may have miscalculated the physics. This can be very frustrating as it gets the much-loved Crash Bandicoot fall to his death even with a proper estimate of the distance between one platform to another. Of course, this warranted a lot of complaints, and publisher Activision has posted the response of the developers in a blog post.

"Many fans have picked up on the fact that Crash's jump isn't quite the same as it was, particularly in the first game, Crash Bandicoot™. We carefully considered the choice to unify the design of these games, for example, how save and bonus rounds work, so that players could have a cohesive experience across all three games in the Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy," wrote the developers. "We spent a lot of time studying the three titles and chose the handling from Crash Bandicoot™ 3: Warped as our Trilogy's starting point; it represented the most improved and modern approach as it gives players the most control."

Although the response of the developers may spark another truck of questions, it is enough to know that one day, with enough practice, the gaming community will get the hang of the supposedly faulty physics of "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy." Meanwhile, for those looking to check out the game, reviewers have indicated that there is a lot to experience in it, which is what makes the game one of the best to come out this year.