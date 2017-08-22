'Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy' News: Remastered Collection Gets 7th No. 1 Spot Despite Several New Releases

Facebook/CrashBandicoot Promo image for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

The remastered collection title "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" has managed to grab its seventh week in the no. 1 spot in the United Kingdom gaming charts despite the arrival of several widely anticipated games.

"Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy's" seventh week of dominating the charts brings yet another historical breakthrough for the game as it has maintained its spot for several consecutive weeks.

Its seventh week of finishing at the no. 1 position was also notable, considering that game sales has experienced a 23 percent decline recently. Aside from that, several other titles have also been added to the list such as "Agents of Mayhem," "Cities: Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition," and "Sonic Mania."

In the case of "Agents of Mayhem," the newcomer entered the chart and headed straight to fourth place. However, the hype around the game's release had many believing that it had the potential to break "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy's" streak.

Meanwhile, "Cities: Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition" has also joined the charts at no. 20. While it is placed far below the other two games, its arrival still did better than its Xbox One counterpart, which was released during this year's Week 16 but did not even make it to the top 40, according to GFK Chart-Track.

GamesIndustry.biz also pointed out that if "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" manages to maintain its performance at the charts, it has the potential to beat "Horizon: Zero Dawn" for being the "most successful" PlayStation 4 game this year.

On the other hand, the same report also mentioned that this week's chart topper list is missing one game with a very successful release — "Sonic Mania."

The throwback game from Sega is available on all major gaming consoles and had received several great reviews. Unfortunately, it is missing from the top charts.

According to the same GamesIndustry.biz report, Sega admitted that if "Sonic Mania" was also released with a physical copy, the game would have beaten the "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" and claimed this week's no. 1 spot at the charts by "quite some margin."