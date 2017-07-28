'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' News: Unreleased Stormy Ascent Level Available Until August; Game Tops UK Charts

Facebook/CrashBandicoot 'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' includes the previously unreleased Stormy Ascent level.

Fans of "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" will be delighted to know that a previously unreleased level from the original "Crash Bandicoot" will be available until August.

Designed by Naughty Dog, the Stormy Ascent level was initially not released for players to enjoy because of its intense difficulty. However, players can now take on the level as it is currently available to play via the PlayStation Store. Fans should take advantage of the free offer as soon as possible since the level will only be available until Aug. 19.

"I was new to games and game design back then; I didn't have a great understanding of a difficulty curve," Taylor Kurosaki, one of the original "Crash Bandicoot" designers, said (via the PlayStation Blog). "This level was so close to the end of the game and, you guessed it, it ended up being insanely difficult."

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" game director Dan Tanguay also revealed that the decision to include the Stormy Ascent level mostly stemmed from the fans' desire to play it. He described Stormy Ascent as "the 'sister level' to Slippery Climb." The level is approximately four times longer than other levels in "Crash Bandicoot."

But exactly how difficult is this level? Tanguay revealed that a member of the design team = who was considered to be one of the best - attempted to get through Stormy Ascent.

"It took him 60 lives to get through it – needless to say it was much more challenging than he had expected," Tanguay recalled. "However, he still fell in love with it and we decided to bring it life."

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" has been dominating the charts in the United Kingdom, coming in at number one in sales. Right behind it is "Splatoon 2" on the Nintendo Switch and Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto V."

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.