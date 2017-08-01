'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' on Xbox One News: New Menu Screen Footage Implies Launch

Facebook/CrashBandicoot "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" may arrive on Xbox One

The PlayStation 4-exclusive "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" series may soon come out on Xbox One, if rumors turn out to be true.

The speculations about the Xbox One version of the "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" video game series comes after a video was unintentionally leaked by a UI artist from Vicarious Visions named Kara Zisa. She is reportedly responsible for creating the save and load screens for the remastered versions of the "Crash Bandicoot" franchise that includes "Crash Bandicoot," "Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back," and "Crash Bandicoot: Warped."

According to reports, the video containing the Xbox One controller of "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" was uploaded on her personal portfolio. However, Zisa already removed the said video on her website.

Other reports claim that if "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" will have an Xbox One release, it will bring more sales for Activision.

This is not the first time that rumors about the Xbox One version of "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" came out. Previous reports claimed that a Hungarian retailer posted a listing about the upcoming release of the title on Microsoft's latest-generation video game console on Dec. 8, right before the start of the holiday rush for 2017.

However, Activision has yet to confirm if the rumors about the Xbox One edition of the compilation platform video game are valid. The game publisher is expected to release a statement soon.

Meanwhile, reports reveal that the sales of "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" remains on top of the U.K. charts.

Reports mention that since its release on June 30, it spent four weeks out of five on top of the region's video game sales charts despite its close fight with "Splatoon 2" last week.

Other best-selling video games include "GTA 5," "Fallout 4," "Doom," "Dishonored 2," "Miitopia," "Rugby League Live 4," "FIFA 17," and "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands."