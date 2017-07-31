'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' Really May Be Coming to the Xbox One

Activision The 'Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy' may be coming to the Xbox One, at least according to some recent clues

The success of "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" has shown that there really is a market for these nostalgia-driven titles of yesteryear. But thus far, only certain gamers have had the opportunity to check back in with this familiar friend from their childhood.

There is reason to believe that this compilation has still not fully tapped into its commercial potential, and its developers and publishers may be doing something about that in the future, at least according to some recently discovered clues.

Right now, the trilogy is available only to PlayStation 4 owners, but that may change soon enough.

Earlier this year, the folks over at Xbox Achievements reported that a listing for the trilogy popped up on the Hungarian retailer site SuperGamer.hu. What is so interesting about this listing is that it displayed an Xbox One version of the compilation.

Now, there is yet another clue pointing to the trilogy becoming an Xbox One title.

As Press-start.com.au reported, Vicarious Visions artist Kara Zisa recently uploaded some footage of the trilogy that featured Xbox console controls.

The reason for why the footage featured Xbox controls remains unclear.

It is possible that this was just something being tested or a project just taken up by the artist. Then again, it could also be a clue that "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" really is on its way to the Xbox One.

It would not be that surprising if the people behind the game decided to make it available for Microsoft's current-gen console, given how much support it has already received as a PS4 offering.

There is no confirmation just yet that the trilogy is set to become an Xbox One title, but fans hoping for that to happen may want to tune in and see how this situation continues to develop.

More news about the "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" should be made available soon.