'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' Release Date, Latest News: Activision Hints 'Warped' Gameplay; Three Game Covers Revealed

For the past few weeks, game publisher Activision and developer Vicarious Visions have been unveiling sneak previews of the remastered video game "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" to hype up fans' interest over its upcoming launch. And now, it looks like a first look at the third "Crash Bandicoot" game "Warped" may also be arriving this week.

(Photo: Activision Publishing, Inc.)A promotional photo of the remastered video game "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy."

According to a post on the official Twitter account of PlayStation, the third and final game in the remastered "Crash Bandicoot" trilogy is going to get a reveal video, and it was left with the fans to decide which level they want to see in the upcoming clip. The preview of "Warped" will be posted on Friday, May 26.

Is your head Warped waiting to see Game 3 of Crash Bandicoot: The N. Sane Trilogy? Help us pick which level to show you in a future video! pic.twitter.com/wi7DFf0Sn4 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 24, 2017

In addition, a new "Crash Bandicoot" video has also recently been released. Titled "Villains," the trailer provides a look at some of the video game franchise's known enemies such as Papu Papu, Ripper Roo, Koala Kong, Pinstripe Potoroo, the Komodo Brothers, Tiny Tiger, and the Giant Polar Bear.

Since there are only a few weeks left before the highly-awaited release of the video game trilogy, the official Twitter account of "Crash Bandicoot" has posted the redone artwork for the three classic games that make up the "N. Sane Trilogy." The original game covers of "Crash Bandicoot," "Cortex Strikes Back" and "Warped" have all been recreated in the original style of the video game series.

Those who plan to preorder the video game trilogy before its official launch will receive access to exclusive themed goodies, including unlockable icons for game characters Polar and Aku. The "Friends Pack" also comes with a PlayStation theme that features the bandicoot riding through an icy landscape with his polar bear friend and companion.

It remains uncertain whether these added perks will also be available for purchase at a later date, so passionate fans of the video game franchise should probably purchase the video game before it launches next month if they want to enjoy these exclusive goodies.

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" is scheduled for launch on June 30, 2017 for PlayStation 4.