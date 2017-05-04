'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane' Trilogy Release Date, Latest News: New Playthrough Showcases More Footage From 'Crash Bandicoot 2'

A new gameplay video for the remastered version of "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" has recently been revealed, which shows off another level from "Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back."

(Photo: Activision Publishing, Inc.)"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" arrives on the PS4 on June 30, 2017.

The latest playthrough features a remastered level known as "Sewer or Later," which some fans of the original game franchise may recall to have originally debuted in "Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back."

The footage particularly highlighted the game's upgraded lighting and water effects. Gamers also got a glimpse of the new character models for enemies and a glimpse of the game's mid-level bonus section.

In the past, Vicarious Visions also provided gamers a look at a full level of the "N. Sane Trilogy" called "Upstream," which came from the first entry of the game series.

"The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" includes three old-school "Crash" games such as "Crash Bandicoot," "Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back," and "Crash Bandicoot: Warped." These games were all originally made by Naughty Dog, but Activision's Vicarious Visions is the one making the remastered PlayStation 4 (PS4) game.

According to GameSpot, Vicarious Visions used the original games' level geometry, but the gameplay of the remastered trilogy is rebuilt from scratch. Some of the new features introduced in the upcoming remastered release include a unified checkpoint and save system — which includes manual and auto-saving — and a unified menu system. Time trials will also be available for each game.

The future of the "Crash Bandicoot" franchise will likely depend on how well the remaster launch performs commercially, which means future plans to release new games from the franchise are currently banking on the success or failure of the "N. Sane Trilogy."

While it remains uncertain how well the game trilogy will actually perform once it is available for purchase, the beloved PlayStation franchise seems to be on its way to make a comeback in the gaming industry, according to GameRant.

