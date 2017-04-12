'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' Release Date, News: Game Remains a PS4 Exclusive

The hilarious and rowdy marsupial Crash is returning to the current-generation PlayStation 4 (PS4) console in June with "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy," inciting nostalgia in every 90s kid. Being considered as the mascot of PlayStation, there are more clues hinting that it will remain solely with the brand.

(Photo: "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" official website)

In a NeoGAF discussion, an email from PlayStation UK confirms the exclusivity of the classic collection of remastered games. It is in a communication where fellow Naughty Dog title, "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy," has been publicized, and coincidentally is another PS4 exclusive.

This isn't the only sign PlayStation owners are holding on to, confirming that only they will get to experience Crash again in all his glory. Previously, a Redditor posted a photo of a billboard over at GameStop, which also says that the trilogy will only be playable on the PS4.

What gave the gaming community the notion that it won't be a PS4 exclusive, causing hysteria and concern? It can be recalled in February that PlayStation Ireland's official Twitter account posted that the collection will come to the PS4 and PS4 Pro first, with the word "first" as somewhat troublesome.

They've not clarified on it since, but if it was read correctly, some fans were speculating that it may be a timed exclusive. This is something that hardcore PlayStation fans didn't like, considering what Crash meant to the brand.

Either way, with more clues pointing to the possibility of it remaining with PlayStation, PS owners have a lot to be happy about. Aside from the fact that the well-loved classic is being reborn with better graphics while retaining its nostalgic feel, the excitement of seeing it in 4K is another reason to feel hyped and ecstatic.

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" returns with his wacky and funny antics on June 30, 2017.