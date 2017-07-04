'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' Review: The Good and the Bad

PlayStation official website "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" is developed by Vicarious Visions and published by Activision.

While there's a lot to look forward to for the gaming community, a classic has made a solid comeback and it's worth checking out, especially for those who experienced the older version. "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" is being met with excitement and overwhelming positive reviews. It's surely making up to be one of the titles to experience this year.

In the previous years before its decline, "Crash Bandicoot" was such a huge success that the PlayStation mascot was unofficially replaced with the iconic furry character of the game title. Anyone who grew up in the 90s would know who he is, even if they were not gamers. Developed by Vicarious Visions and published by Activision, "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" is as good as it was years ago.

According to Comic Book, "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" got it right when it comes to the balance between nostalgia and technological advancement. The title's hero still spins, jumps, and runs like the original, and the newest version features so many things that can be unlocked in each level, which is a sure sign that Vicarious Visions has applied everything they know so far.

Perhaps the only drawback that "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" saw is the fact that the visuals went a little awry as far as game control is concerned. According to Ars Technica, the combination of a 30 frames per second refresher, DualShock 4 controller, and HDTV causes a visual lag. This means that gamers are bound to experience frustration when judging for distance, height, and speed. Crash may meet an early demise because of a so close yet so far jump.

The general consensus for "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" is that it's worth the price tag for gamers looking for a dash of remastered nostalgia in their collection of games. Be wary of the lag and the frustrating loading times. Otherwise, it's a great game to experience.