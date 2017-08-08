'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' Rumors: Yet Another Clue Is Pointing to the Collection Coming to the Xbox One

Crash Bandicoot official website 'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' may be getting a new home in the future

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" has been one of this year's more successful game releases, and there is a good chance that it will continue to build on that, with recent rumors hinting that the compilation may be heading to a new platform.

To be more specific, previously spotted clues have hinted that the compilation may be released for the Xbox One.

First off, Xbox Achievements reported that a listing for an Xbox One version of the game appeared on the website of a Hungarian retailer.

A little over a month later, Press-start.com.au then reported that Vicarious Visions artist Kara Zisa recently uploaded a video for the collection that featured Xbox console controls.

More recently, Game Rant reported that even the franchise's official website may have tipped that the compilation is soon coming to the Xbox One.

Apparently, if a specific browser setting is selected, the website will show an option that allows buyers to choose which platform they are getting the "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" for. It is worth noting that although Xbox One is apparently not offered as an option, that it is even possible for buyers to select a different platform certainly makes it seems as though the collection may also be released for Microsoft's current-gen console.

While official word that the compilation is coming to the Xbox One remains unavailable at this point, it really would not be that surprising if that becomes a reality and not just because of the aforementioned clues.

This trilogy has topped sales charts and has emerged as one of the biggest hits of this year. It would thus only make sense for the people behind it to make it accessible to as many gamers as they can.

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" may not be available for the Xbox One just yet, but it may just be a matter of time before that changes.