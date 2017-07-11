'Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy' Seals Two-Week Streak at UK Charts No. 1 Spot

Facebook/CrashBandicoot A promotional image for "Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy"

"Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" has been doing pretty well in the United Kingdom charts of its best-selling games these past two weeks.

"Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" was developed by Vicarious Vision and published by Activision. It is a compilation of the remastered versions of the first three games released under the "Crash Bandicoot" franchise, which are "Crash Bandicoot," "Cortex Strikes Back" and "Warped." It was launched on June 30 and has already made history for topping the U.K. charts for two consecutive weeks.

The news made headlines because "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" is only the second PlayStation title to ever claim the commanding lead at the U.K. charts in a two-week streak. The first to do it was "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" that was released in 2016.

For this year's 27th week, "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" is followed by "Grand Theft Auto V" at No. 2. Other games at the top spots are "Overwatch," "FIFA 17," and "Micro Machines: World Series" in places 3rd, 4th, and 5th, respectively.

Meanwhile, "Battlefield 1," "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare," "Rocket League," and "Horizon Zero Dawn" take up the 6th to 10th spots, respectively.

VG 24/7 commented that there have been very few new games released recently which explains why old titles have acquired some of the top spots in the charts.

Meanwhile, the list showed that "GTA V" is still consistently bringing in sales, considering that it has been out on the market for almost four years now. It is also proof that the title has not yet lost its magic. The game made headlines for raking in as much as $800 million upon its launch. It easily reached the $1 billion mark at the third day of its release.

In Week 26 of the U.K. charts, "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" was followed by "Micro Machines: World Series" while "GTA V" was placed in the third spot.

Note, though, that the U.K. charts are determined only by the sold physical copies of the games.