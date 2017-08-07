'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' Tips, Tricks Guide: How to Power Through PS4 Remaster's Added Difficulty

The first three titles of "Crash Bandicoot" remastered for the PlayStation 4 are said to be too difficult to play compared to the original ones. Meanwhile, here are a few tips and tricks to power through "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy."

Activision Watching Crash's shadow helps determine where he will land from a jump.

Developer Vicarious Visions and publisher Activision recently released the PS4 remaster titled "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy," featuring "Crash Bandicoot," "Cortex Strikes Back" and "Warped," which were original launches of Naughty Dog for PlayStation platform in the late '90s.

Although many were delighted to see the return of "Crash Bandicoot," it appears that the remaster is a bit more difficult to play. Forbes shared that even the most patient player tried about 50 times to exceed a certain level before giving up on the game.

Editorial manager at Activision Kevin Kelly admitted that the trilogy remaster is indeed harder to play than the original games. One example is how easily Crash falls when jumping.

"There are a few subtle differences in 'Crash Bandicoot,' chief among these being the fact that you fall more quickly upon release of the X button than you did in the original first game," Kelly said in a blog post.

Meanwhile, Eurogamer provided a list of tips and tricks that will help ease gamers in playing "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy."

Since jumping is more complicated in the remastered trilogy, it is suggested that players watch Crash's shadow to determine where the character will fall, especially when bouncing above crates or landing onto thin ledges.

Players will be rewarded with Speed Shoes after completing "Crash 2 and 3." The Speed Shoes will allow gamers to easily go back to levels where they weren't able to collect Relics.

If players become low on lives, they can always return to the first few stages of the game to replay and collect as many as they can get.

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" is now available on PlayStation 4.