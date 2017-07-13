'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' Tips, Tricks: PS4 Cheats, Unlocking Coco and Beating Every Boss

The exclusive release of "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) consists of three remastered titles — "Crash Bandicoot," "Cortex Strikes Back" and "Warped." As a rerelease, the trilogy has kept most of what was in the original games, yet there are also some differences.

Facebook/CrashBandicoot Crash Bandicoot has been given a remastered treatment on the PS4 via "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy."

For instance, there is no option for gamers to enter PS4 cheat codes in the "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" remastered version. In the original games, cheat codes helped players advance faster or skip through tougher rounds.

But publisher Activision scrapped this for the PS4 exclusive in favor of "visual enhancement." Hence, gamers will have to go through each of the stages thoroughly. They can rely on the auto-saving feature to ensure that their progress won't be wasted.

Another difference between the original and the remastered version involves unlocking Coco. This was only possible in the third installment, "Warped," in previous releases. In the remastered version, Coco is playable in all three games.

To do this, gamers will have to beat the very first boss that appears in each of the games. This will trigger the Time Machine feature on the map. After accessing this, gamers will need to tap the L2 button on their PS4 controller to switch between their current character and Coco.

Coco will be useful for obtaining certain kinds of Trophies in "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy." However, gamers do not necessarily have to use this character all the time.

Meanwhile, there are six types of boss battles that gamers will need to win in each of the games of "Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy." Some battles will also have gamers facing two bosses at once, so it's best to prepare.

Check out the video below for some tips and tricks against the likes of Papu Papu, Ripper Roo, Koala Kong, Pinstripe Potoroo, Dr. Nitrus Brio, Dr. Neo Cortex, Tiny Tiger, Komodo Brothers, Dr. N Gin or Dingodile.