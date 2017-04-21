'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' Upstream Playthrough Shows Crisp Visuals; Demo Playable on GameStop and Best Buy

The year 2017 is shaping up to be a glorious era of classic remasters, much to the delight of gamers who were able to play the original versions. Arguably one of the most awaited is Vicarious Vision's "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy," and a new video gives more reasons to be excited.

In a playthrough clip featuring the fifth-level Upstream, it shows how the team worked hard on making sure the analog sticks become as responsive as possible, making the controls a lot smoother than it used to be. This means that the player will have full control up until the slightest movement.

What's even more noteworthy is the fact that the graphics is highly improved without removing the nostalgic feel of its design. The way the pads react to Crash jumping over them is seen in the water ripples, which is kind of telling when the platforms are about to sink, giving the player more insight. The vivid color of the environment is definitely something to marvel at.

Of course, it still has bonus stages where instead of the usual 3D environment, Crash is sent to a 2D area where he moves either left or right while collecting crates and points. It adds variety to the gameplay, thus there's something to look forward to all the time.

If this isn't enough, apparently GameStop and Best Buy are hosting demos for the title. In a NeoGAF discussion, PS4 Kiosks are already available, allowing players to get a first glimpse into the improved world of Crash Bandicoot.

"The graphics in person are not done justice by trailers and captures," one player said. "The saturation and color is phenomenally done. The HUD and menus are fantastic and animated. The startup screen and stuff is simple but good."

"Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" arrives exclusively on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) on June 30, 2017.