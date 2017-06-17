'Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy' Will See Coco as a Playable Character

There is a new update with the upcoming "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" that is sure to excite the fans: Coco Bandicoot, Crash's little sister, will now be a playable character!

The announcement was made during the E3 2017 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) by none other than Vicarious Visions, the developer of the new "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy." Now, since the new game is basically a collection of the first three games of the series, many fans might be wondering how the developers will fit Coco into the three games since her character was basically non-existent during that timeline. Coco's character was first introduced in "Cortex Strikes Back." But the developer actually has a plausible reason for her inclusion, one that could make sense of everything: time travel.

You saw that right – Coco Bandicoot is now playable in all THREE of the original Crash Bandicoot games! Time to dust off those overalls. pic.twitter.com/wMP1odWuxX — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) June 13, 2017

Vicarious Visions has indeed used the time travel card, and for Coco's inclusion in the game, it may be all worth it. According to producer Kara Massie, Coco's inclusion was made possible thanks to "Crash Bandicoot: Warped," which introduced the concept of time traveling to the franchise.

"Time travel solves everything," Massie joked as she admitted that it was the team that wanted to include Coco in the game. "The team wanted to include Coco right from early stages of production. Animators, character designers came to me and said 'Can we fit this in the schedule?'"

She explained that the development team had to create an all new animation for Coco, especially for her actions.

The "Crash Bandicoot" series is one of the most successful gaming franchises in the world. Beginning with the first "Crash Bandicoot" game back in 1996, the series spans 18 games. The last "Crash Bandicoot" game was released in 2010 and since then, a follow up has yet to be released. Thankfully, fans of the franchise will be hit with nostalgia as Vicarious Visions remastered the first three games into one collection: "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy."

