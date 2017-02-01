'Crash Bandicoot' Remakes Release Date Rumors: New Leak Suggests Game Coming End of June

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There are a lot of talks going around with regard to the release of the highly anticipated "Crash Bandicoot" remakes as the title's launch date was apparently revealed.

Vicarious VisionsA screenshot from the "Crash Bandicoot" remaster, "Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy"

Czech retailer SuperGamer put up a listing for the remaster collection, which is officially called "Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy," with a release date of June 30.

So far, it is the only website to list the "Crash Bandicoot" remaster with such date. Bigger and more popular retailers like the PlayStation Store still indicates a 2017 release and nothing more specific than that.

This had many believing that SuperGamer may have inadvertently revealed the release date of the remastered titles or it may simply be a big mistake.

That being said, it goes without saying that users are to take this report with a grain of salt especially with no official word to corroborate this information yet.

Vicarious Visions and Activision are yet to provide an official release date for the "Crash Bandicoot" remakes, but they promise fans will see the games this year.

The collaborators are focused on making sure "Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy" will come out perfectly, which is why fans would not want to expect downloadable content (DLC) to go with it.

Vicarious Visions director Dan Tanguay revealed in an interview with Game Informer that DLCs are not planned for the "Crash Bandicoot" remakes, but they are not completely off the table.

This means that extra content for the remastered games could end up being released. However, it is hardly the focus of the company.

For now, it looks like Vicarious Visions is focused on enhancing the collection, which includes "Crash Bandicoot," "Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back" and "Crash Bandicoot: Warped," to look and feel amazing on the PlayStation 4.

Such a herculean task comes with its own set of risks, both creatively and technically, all of which Tanguay detailed in the abovementioned interview. A video of it is embedded below.