'Crashing' Season 2 News: Pete Holmes Teases Show's Lifespan; Another Artie Lange-Centric Episode Teased

(Photo: HBO) A promotional still from "Crashing."

"Crashing" season 2 is happening and comedian Pete Holmes teased what fans can expect in the second year of the HBO comedy on the small screen.

In an interview with Den of Geek, he talked about the "crashing" aspect of the show, which means "crashing" as in to other comedian's couches, and also crashing and burning in life and how it could affect its life span.

Holmes admitted that the concept of the show is not something that would last "for infinity" and stated that with its "strange story," it likely could go on for only two more seasons.

Holmes said that the key to staying true to the concept of the show in "Crashing" season 2 and future seasons is making sure hilarity and a sense of thrill or interest remain.

There are all these little different devices that we can use to keep the premise alive. I think that was just kind of a framework for a show that is trying to capture the feel of not yet belonging to a thing. So, there is some couch surfing for sure in the second season, and I anticipate there will be some in the third, in success. I think the main thing is finding interesting stories and funny things to happen, and that was just kind of something running in the background, "How are we going to keep Pete homeless?"

Filming for "Crashing" season 2 is currently underway. Artie Lange is expected to appear despite reports that he might not be able to following his arrest for drug possession.

After gushing about being on the show as "the best job he ever had," Lange teased to The Interrobang that there is an episode next season centered on him.

It is titled "Artie" and deals with his personal problems including the drug issue. Lange admitted that things got a bit emotional in this "Crashing" season 2 episode, but it all went great.