'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3 Air Date, Spoilers, Cast News: Rachel Bloom Gives Updates on Santino Fontana's Return

Will Santino Fontana (Greg) return on "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3? The show said goodbye to the actor and his character early on in season 2, but the decision left some fans grieving.

Facebook/crazyxgf Santino Fontana left "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" during its second season run on The CW.

As viewers saw, Greg left West Covina to pursue a better future when staying home was becoming toxic. In real life, however, Fontana decided to leave the show because his contract with "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" was good for just one season.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" creator and star Rachel Bloom (Rebecca Bunch) told TV Line she's not going to say whether the actor will return on the show or not. She, however, acknowledged his presence is badly missed on the set. "We love him, he's wonderful, he's amazing and we miss him," Bloom said of Fontana.

Before he left the series, Fontana had discussions with co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna on the possibility of bringing Greg back in future episodes. "She already had ideas of how we'd be able to check back in with Greg, although I don't know if that can or will happen now," Fontana told Vulture.

Creatively, however, Bloom said it's better for Greg not to be back to West Covina next season because he could become more disappointed in Rebecca. "The things Rebecca does, in many ways, she couldn't do if Greg was there, since he was sort of her moral compass," Bloom said.

McKenna told Deadline Rebecca will grow "very, very, very romantically obsessed" and might plot revenge against those who oppose her. "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 will premiere on The CW on Friday, Oct. 13, at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, as awards season kicks off in the television industry, Bloom released a new video campaign for "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." Known for her particular brand of humor, Bloom posted the "I Don't Care About Awards Shows" campaign online and captioned this with," Campaigning for award shows is tacky and desperate and I. WON'T. DO. IT." Check out her campaign video below.