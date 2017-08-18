'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3 Cast News, Air Date: Josh Groban to Guest Star as 'Mysterious Stranger'

Facebook/crazyxgf 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' season 3 will premiere on Oct. 13 on The CW.

Josh Groban fans can look forward to seeing the crooner in the upcoming third season of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."

According to TVLine, Groban will be guest starring as "a mysterious and helpful stranger," though it remains to be seen whether his character will be a romantic interest for Rebecca. However, fans will be happy to know that Groban will be singing in the episode he is set to appear in.

Rachel Bloom, who plays Rebecca, also shared the news on her Instagram page. She posted a boomerang video of herself with Groban with their eyes and mouths wide open in excitement. Groban also shared the same clip on his Instagram page.

@joshgroban is gonna be on #crazyexgirlfriend but it's a secret so don't tell anyone A post shared by Rachel Bloom (@racheldoesstuff) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Season 3 will also be seeing more of White Josh and Nathaniel, as David Hull and Scott Michael Foster have been upped to series regular status.

As fans may recall, season 2 concluded with Rachel being left at the altar by Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez III) after he chose to become a priest. The aftermath will be shown in season 3, with Rachel seeking revenge against Josh. Bloom previously teased during the Television Critics Association press tour that the upcoming third season will be like a "Funny 'Fatal Attraction.'"

Co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna, however, explained that Rebecca will have a hard time going full femme fatale because of the way she is.

"If Rebecca tried to boil a bunny, she would take the bunny and be like, 'Oh, it's so cute!' And then a month later, she'd have, like, fifty bunnies. She's not very good at being the femme fatale she would like to be," McKenna said.

Fans can also expect more of Rebecca's mental health background and Paula's (Donna Lynne Champlin) past to be explored. There will be some hardships between Rebecca and Paula, as their friendship will go through some roadblocks, thanks to Rebecca's secret kiss with Nathaniel.

As for Josh, Rodriguez teased that his character may not continue his journey to priesthood after all, especially since he is known to abandon things midway.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 will premiere on Friday, Oct. 13, on The CW.