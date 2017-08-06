'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3 Plot News, Air Date: Rachel Bloom Describes New Season as 'Funny Fatal Attraction'

Facebook/crazyxgf 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' season 3 will premiere on Oct. 13 on The CW.

Rebecca will be hungry for revenge in the upcoming third season of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," and actress Rachel Bloom recently teased what is to come.

Bloom, who also co-created the series, made an appearance at the Television Critics Association press tour and shared a few details on what fans can expect from the new season.

"If you thought this show was going to be 'Funny Fatal Attraction,' that's what we're going into this season," Bloom teased (via TVLine).

However, Bloom's character does not have what it takes to go full femme fatale, and co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna explained why.

"If Rebecca tried to boil a bunny, she would take the bunny and be like, 'Oh, it's so cute!' And then a month later, she'd have, like, fifty bunnies," McKenna pointed out. "She's not very good at being the femme fatale she would like to be."

It can be recalled that the season 2 finale closed with Rebecca getting left at the altar as Josh decided to follow the path to priesthood. However, not everything will go well on that front either, as actor Vincent Rodriguez III explained.

"Josh is gonna hit a crossroads," Rodriguez said. "How long does he really stick with anything?"

The upcoming season will also explore Rebecca's past, specifically going into detail about her mental health history and how she coped with that. Additionally, season 3 will also look into Paula's background.

"We see her parents, and go back to Buffalo," actress Donna Lynne Champlin previewed in the TCA panel. "You get more information as to who Paula is."

However, Rebecca and Paula's friendship will also be put to the test. It can be recalled that Rebecca and Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) kissed without Paula's knowledge. Once the cat is out of the bag, their friendship will undoubtedly go through some roadblocks.

Finally, fans can expect more musical numbers, as well as a new opening credits sequence and theme song, when the new season begins.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 will premiere on Friday, Oct. 13, on The CW.