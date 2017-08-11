'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3 Spoilers: Greg's Return, Rebecca's Mental Diagnosis to Be Explored

Filming for "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 is now underway but there is still one lingering question regarding the return of Greg (Santino Fontana) to West Covina. Will it happen this season?

Facebook/crazyxgf Viewers of The CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" wonder if season 3 will bring back Greg.

Will Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) also finally know what really ails her? Reports have it that she is bound to get a proper diagnosis from a psychologist.

According to "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna, Greg's return is the one thing they will never be squealing to the public, should it happen. She doesn't want to take the fun away from surprising the viewers.

But McKenna did confirm that Greg coming back home is "not at all off the table." There is no clear timeline for this though, especially since Fontana has been quite busy with his theater shows in New York.

Although his character was a fan favorite, Fontana left "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" early in season 2 as his contract with the show was only good for a year. Speaking with Vulture back in November last year, Bloom said that Fontana's departure was good for the show creatively.

"The show is about the pursuit of happiness and Rebecca is a pebble in a pond of everyone else's pursuit of happiness," Bloom explained.

Meanwhile, Rebecca will finally be medically diagnosed for her mental condition in season 3. The actress and showrunner told the Television Critics Association panel that they sought therapists for Rebecca's mental state and the diagnosis will make sense of the odd behaviors that the character has displayed on the show since the beginning.

"You'll see there were things that we unwittingly did over the past three seasons that actually fit into a certain diagnosis that we kind of didn't realize we were doing," Bloom said.

Bloom further hinted that the succeeding episodes of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 might focus on Rebecca's treatment and rehabilitation. But before this happens, Rebecca will unleash more of the crazy as she plots revenge against Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III), the man who left her at the altar.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 premieres on Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.