'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast: 'Ex Machina' Actress Sonoya Mizuno Joins

Sonoya Mizuno is the latest addition to the ever-growing all-Asian cast of Warner Bros.' upcoming movie "Crazy Rich Asians."

Youtube/ChemicalBrothersVEVO A screenshot of Sonoya Mizuno from the official music video for "Wide Open" by The Chemical Brothers feat. Beck.

The upcoming movie will be an adaptation of author Kevin Kwan's New York Times best-selling novel of the same name and will be directed by filmmaker Jon M. Chu. "Fresh Off the Boat" actress Constance Wu and newcomer Henry Golding have been cast in the film's lead roles.

"Crazy Rich Asians" follows the story of Rachel (Wu), an American-born Chinese economics professor, who travels to Singapore, the hometown of her history professor boyfriend Nick (Golding), to attend his best friend's wedding.

However, Rachel soon discovers that Nick actually comes from an incredibly wealthy family and is considered to be the most eligible bachelor in Asia. For Rachel, this meant every single woman in her boyfriend's ultra-rarefied social circle is now intent on bringing her down.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mizuno will portray the role of Araminta, the soon-to-be-married fiancée of Nick's best friend, Colin, who is a famous fashion icon in Singapore.

Color Force's Nina Jacobson and partner Brad Simpson jumped on the film project as producers in 2013 while Kwan's book was still in the manuscript stage. The screenplay for the movie adaptation is written by Pete Chiarelli and Adele Lim.

Kwan and Ivanhoe chairman Robert Friedland will be serving as the upcoming film's executive producers, with Ivanhoe president John Penotti also involved as a producer. Courtenay Valenti and Jon Gonda, on the other hand, will be overseeing the project for Warner Bros.

Mizuno's forthcoming role in "Crazy Rich Asians" is her biggest acting role to date. She previously played a cyborg assistant in Alex Garland's sci-fi thriller "Ex Machina," and also appeared in "La La Land" as one of Emma Stone's roommates. Her next movie appearance will be in Garland's "Annihilation."

"Crazy Rich Asians" has no official release date yet.